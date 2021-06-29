Eraniel palace renovation works on at cost of Rs 3.85 cr

Madurai :

The ancient palace, which lies in Eraniel town panchayat, was neglected for several years. To renovate this 12th century structure, which is under the control of the Hindu Religious Charitable Endowments Department and bring back excitement to this monumental structure to be enjoyed in all its glory, the state government has allocated funds of Rs 3.85 crore, sources said.





Minister of Information and Technology T Mano Thangaraj after inspecting the renovation works on Monday said that this historic palace has gained archaeological significance. But, despite all such potential, it has lost its glory as the previous rulers ignored its rich value. The erstwhile government set aside funds to take up renovation at the palace, but it got delayed and did not take off ultimately.





When JG Prince, Colachel MLA, took the issue of the sorry state of the palace, it was taken to the attention of PK Sekar Babu, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, for renovating the palace. Officials have been instructed to expedite the renovation works and if additional funds were required, the situation would be explained to Chief Minister MK Stalin for more allocation, he told reporters.





Further, Thangaraj said renovation at the palatial building is under way and will be done in two phases. With the aid of skilled labourers, the neglected south portion, which stood with ruined roof structure, is being removed. Moreover, the materials, including teak wood, bricks, cement and river sand, purchased by the contractor were of superior quality, he added.





The Minister also added that currently five workers are engaged in the renovation work owing to lockdown restrictions. However, it will be ensured that works were completed on time. The AVM Canal would be desilted in four phases, he added.





Prince, MLA, Rathinavel Pandian, Assistant Commissioner, HRCE, Sivakamikandhan, Executive Officer, Eraniel, Superintendent Senthil Kumar and Subramanian, former president of Eraniel Town Panchayat accompanied the Minister.