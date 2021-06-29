2 cops suspended for smuggling liquor from Madurai to Tirupur

Chennai :

As Tasmac shops in Tirupur remain closed due to high prevalence of COVID-19 infections, the two constables identified as Muthusuruli, 39, attached to Palladam police station and Duraimurugan, 30, attached to Mangalam police station have turned into liquor smugglers. While there has been a spate in incidents of liquor smuggling from Karnataka and neighbouring districts, where shops are opened, the involvement of cops in the offence has come as a shock.





During a vehicle check on Palladam-Dharamapuram Road at Kallipalayam check post on Sunday night, police signaled a speeding car to stop. However, the car had gone without stopping, but skidded and turned turtle.





The Kamanaickenpalayam police, who were at the check post, rescued both the cops and an inspection inside the car revealed the presence of liquor bottles. Police seized a total of 70 liqour bottles from them. Inquiries revealed that the two cops had smuggled liquor bought from Madurai. Following this, both the cops were booked on relevant sections and their car was seized.





Superintendent of Police G Shashank Sai issued an order suspending both the cops. They were taken into custody and inquiries are on for further action. Police sources identified Muthusuruli and Duraimurugan as repeat offenders as only a few years ago in 2015, they both were suspended for extracting money by threatening a group of gamblers.