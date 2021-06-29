BJP MLAs to raise ‘patriotic slogans’ in TN, Pondy Houses

Chennai :

To counter slogans of the Dravidian parties used in the Assembly, the BJP MLAs have been asked to use the patriotic slogans “Jai Hind,” “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” in the TN and Puducherry assemblies.





The BJP has already condemned the remark of Tiruchengode MLA ER Eswaran in the Assembly who hailed that the Governor’s customary address as it had no Jai Hind in it.





BJP leader L Murugan had also conducted discussion with the party MLAs in TN and Puduchery and has suggested strategies to counter the ruling DMK, informed Kamalalayam sources said. Another key issue discussed during the recent meeting was about the DMK’s campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi as anti-Tamil Nadu.





The BJP workers have been briefed to project the contribution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in handling the second wave of COVID-19. Details of coronavirus vaccination, supply of drugs and free provision of ration items till Deepavali are now being circulated to BJP workers to inform the public.





“Chief Minister Stalin has been campaigning about the word ‘union’ government and his references recalling the words of Anna stating, “I belong to the Dravidian stock” is being noticed by the BJP workers and we are explaining that Bharath is about uniting the states as country and not breaking it for political gains. Our campaign Veera Vel Vettrivel is a hit among the voters and we will gain more seats in the upcoming civic polls,” a senior BJP leader said.





BJP chief Murugan also asked party functionaries to expose the DMK which according to them is helping anti-national forces, to demean Hindu Gods and Hindu religious customs. The DMK has started calling the Central government as ‘Ondriya Arasu’ sowing the separatist seed among the public, the senior added.