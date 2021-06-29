Arputhammal thanks Stalin for extending Arivu’s parole by a month

After the state issued orders to extend parole for one of the seven Rajiv convicts AG Perarivalan, his mother Arputhammal on Monday thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for extending the parole.

Chennai : “I thank Chief Minister for extending the parole for Arivu (Perarivalan) to enable him to continue the medical treatment,” she said in a tweet. After the DMK came to power, Arputhammal placed demands to Stalin to release her son Perarivalan on parole after doctors in the prison recommended medical treatment for Perarivalan at home. Considering the demands of Arputhammal, Stalin issued direct orders granting one-month parole for Perarivalan and also wrote a letter to President Ramnath Kovind to take immediate steps to release the Rajiv murder case convicts. Meanwhile, towards the end of the parole period, Arputhammal met Stalin, on June 16 at the Secretariat and demanded him to extend the parole. Considering her demand, the state issued orders to extend the parole.