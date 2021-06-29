OPS finds discrepancy in CM’s announcement, GO on COVID orphan care

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the government had last month announced that it would take care of the children who had been orphaned due to COVID through the State’s Social Welfare Department. The CM had announced that the state would deposit Rs 5 lakh to each beneficiary and the amount along with interest would be given to the child upon reaching the age of 18. Such beneficiaries would also be given priority in accommodation at government homes and hostels, the CM had said. But, the notification and the government orders that were issued differed, OPS contended.





The state Social Welfare Department in an order says that the benefits would be eligible only for the students whose parents (either father or mother were not government employees are have worked in any government undertaking). This norm in the GO is a great injustice to children who have lost their parents and is a case of discrimination. The objective of this clause is to reduce the number of beneficiaries defeating the purpose of the scheme.





The state should consider that they have lost their parents and bringing in a new set of rules to execute the scheme would derail the objectivity of the CM’s announcement.





Considering the fact that these children have lost their parents both are either one of them, the state should relax certain rules and the CM should intervene in this matter at the earliest, OPS said.