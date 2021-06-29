Man, 3 agents held for selling baby boy, police restore infant to mother

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Vandavasi police along with three others early on Monday in connection with the sale of his newborn son.

Tiruvannamalai : The arrested were identified as Sarath kumar (29) the child’s father and brokers, Elumalai, Nandini, both from Erode and Janaki from Gobichettypalayam. Sources said that Sarath Kumar from a village near Vandavasi and Bhavani (27) were in love while working at Tirupur. As Bhavani became pregnant, Sarath married her. Bhavani delivered a baby boy at Chengalpattu GH on January 16, within a month of their marriage. But Sarath uncomfortable as it revealed their illicit intimacy allegedly sold it for Rs 80,000 to one of his relatives who subsequently sold it for Rs 5 lakh to Babu of Mumbai. Meanwhile Sarath, who had separated from Bhavani due to differences, had married a Chennai girl in May. Bhavani lodged a complaint with the Vandavasi police against Sarath over his second marriage and also asked to restore her son back.