PC, Karti seek agri, law college in Sivaganga during meet with CM

Former union finance minister P Chidambaram on Monday called on Chief Minister MK Stalin and requested him to establish a government law college and agricultural science college in Sivaganga.

Chennai : In his representation, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, who accompanied his father, asked the Chief Minister to issue orders to establish a government law college in Sivaganga district which also has district judge’s court. Referring to the research done and training offered to farmers on dry land agriculture by the research wing of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) at Kanadukathan in Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram said the Union government funded research center has facilities to establish an agricultural science college there. Assuring all possible support to establish the college there, Chidambaram junior said the colleges were necessary and demanded by the people there. Significantly, a tweet posted by the Sivaganga MP in this regard did not fail to engage netizens politically. A self-proclaimed political commentator took exception to Chidambaram junior’s reference to his father as former ‘ondriyam’ minister.