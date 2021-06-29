Sr Cong leader flags scam in PPE procurement during AIADMK rule

Senior state Congress leader Peter Alphonse has flagged alleged scam in procurement of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kit for frontline workers.

Chennai : In a message posted on his official Twitter handle on Monday, Peter Alphonse has posted the quotation of various companies that offered to supply PPE kits to TNMSC (Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation) and alleged that commission to the extent of Rs 200 per PPE kit was made. Sarcastically calling it a miracle of regime change, the former Congress whip referred to a company which supplied PPE kits at Rs 330 per piece during former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami led AIADMK regime, has now come forward to offer it at Rs 130 to Chief Minister MK Stalin led government. “Rs 200 commission from a single kit. Can we spare them?” Peter wondered, tagging the official Twitter handle of the CM in the post.