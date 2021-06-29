State told to probe allegations of Kovai’s GCT staff participating in college tenders

Chennai :

Issuing notice to the state in this regard and directing the filing of a counter within four weeks, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sought remedial measures to be taken if the said allegation is found to be true.





“The counter-affidavit should deal with the substance of the allegations levelled by the petitioner in a clear and categorical manner. It appears that the case of the petitioner is that staff and others closely associated with the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, participated in the tender processes initiated by such Government College of Technology and seek to execute the orders,” the bench said.





“The Principal Secretary should unearth the names of the persons who have been successful in bagging orders, disclose the extent of their relationship with the Government College of Technology or its employees and persons associated therewith and explain how the matter may have escaped the attention of the government,” the bench led by Chief Justice Banerjee stressed.





“Immediate remedial measures need to be taken if anything amiss is discovered,” the bench added while posting the matter for further hearing to August 9.