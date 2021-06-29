Places being identified to develop satellite towns, says Minister

Chennai :

“Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed to set up more satellite towns across the state and a study has commenced to identify places for the purpose. Satellite towns will be designed as model towns to attract public. The satellite towns will have all facilities like schools, commercial complexes and so on. Anna Nagar is one such model town,” said the Minister, while addressing reporters at the Secretariat.





He also said that though rules are clear that the area obtained for houses should not be used for other purposes. Similarly, specifications such as width of the road, Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, school zone and so on will be followed strictly to ensure that the satellite towns remain as models.





Though several places have been recommended, more in depth study will be carried out to identify appropriate locations for setting up these satellite towns. Similarly, the state government is also in the process of setting up auto towns across the state, the Minister conveyed.





Speaking about Koyambedu market, the Minister said that the state government is planning to implement a mega project in Koyambedu market, but before that the problems of traders have to be addressed. “I have planned to visit Koyambedu market on Tuesday to listen and address the grievances of traders. I will also visit Koyambedu bus stand and address the pending issues there too,” said Muthusamy.





The Minister further said that the state is clear that though some buildings were constructed violating the rules, no such wilful violations would be permitted in future and action will be taken on such illegal structures or buildings based on court direction. However, the CM has instructed that such action should not give room for any other allegations, he added