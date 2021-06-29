CB-CID gets 3-day custody of ‘spiritual guru’ in Pocso case

Chennai :

The 72-year-old self-styled spiritual guru was arrested in Delhi and brought to Chengalpattu and remanded in judicial custody. A day after he was sent to prison, Baba became ill and was admitted to the Chennai GH. Later he got discharged and was sent to the Puzhal prison two days ago.





Meanwhile, the CB-CID police on Friday filed a petition at the Chengalpattu Pocso court to take Baba in custody for 10 days for inquiry. The case came for hearing on Monday and Baba’s advocate said his health condition is very bad and requested magistrate Tamilarasi not to allow police to take him in custody at this condition. The magistrate on Monday evening allowed the police to take Baba in custody for three days for detailed questioning.