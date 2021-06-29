Ex-min enjoys AC, sofa luxury in city sub-jail, shifted to Puzhal

Chennai :

A mobile air conditioning unit, a sofa-cum-bed and a mobile phone charger were found in the cell of the ex-minister, who was arrested under various charges, including rape.





Based on inputs that jail officials were comforting Manikandan inside the sub-jail, a senior prison official had formed a vigilance team led by a DSP rank officer to conduct a surprise check at the Saidapet sub-jail on Sunday afternoon.





By the time the team reached the cell, things were shifted from his cell and the team could only find a mobile AC unit and sofa-cum-bed.





Manikandan was shifted to Puzhal soon after the team submitted a report to higher officials along with photographic evidence.





Manikandan was arrested from his hideout in Bengaluru last Sunday after an actress accused him of cheating on the promise of marriage and hurling murder threats. Since then, he was lodged in the Saidapet sub-jail.





The ex-minister and former Ramanathapuram MLA landed in soup after Adyar all-women police registered a case against him and his associate Bharani after the actress submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate. She alleged that Manikandan was in a live-in relationship with her since 2017 and had promised to marry her after formally divorcing his wife.





Police said that Manikandan and his aide Bharani were booked under Sections 313 (Miscarriage without women’s consent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (cheating) 376 (Rape) 506 (i) (Criminal Intimidation) of IPC, and Section 67A of the IT Act.