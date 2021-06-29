New cases in State drop below 5,000

Chennai :

Of the total, 597 cases were reported in Coimbatore, 506 in Erode, 318 in Salem, 294 in Tirupur and 291 in Chennai. Of the 37 districts, 22 reported less than 100 new cases on Monday.





Adding these, the total number of cases in the State reached 24,70,678. The State notified 98 deaths due to COVID, including 22 who did not have any comorbidities. The highest was in Madurai with nine deaths, while Coimbatore added seven, and Cuddalore, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvallur had six each.





Chennai notified only four deaths. The bulletin from Health Department said 6,553 persons recovered from the infection, taking the total number recoveries to 23,97,336. There are now 40,954 active cases in Tamil Nadu. In the last 24 hours, 1,58,711 persons were tested for COVID.