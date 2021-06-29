All prison staff, convicts vaccinated

After 12 prison staff lost their lives in the past two months and 222 other staff members, 74 remand prisoners and 16 convicts testing positive, the prison department has managed to vaccinate 100 per cent of its eligible 4,197 staff and 4,099 convict prisoners.
Chennai:
As many as 69 per cent of remand/undertrial prisoners (7,616)were also vaccinated, which includes 100 per cent of prisoners under Tamil Nadu Preventive Detention. A press release from the department on Monday said 37 staff members, 26 remand prisoners and one convict prisoner are under treatment currently.
There was hesitation among prison officials to administer the vaccine but Sunil Kumar Singh, Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, conducted a video conference with all DIGs and Superintendents on May 28 and instructed them to get the shot.
