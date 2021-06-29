Several vaccination sites forced to shut on Monday as stock depletes again

Chennai :

Currently, the State has a stock of about 2.07 lakh doses, and has inoculated 1,41,50,249 persons as on Sunday. After the supply from the Union government picked up, the vaccination drive had gathered pace in the last week.





The highest in a day so far was 4.32 lakh doses administered on Thursday. “At least 7-8 lakh people can easily be vaccinated a day. So Chief Minister MK Stalin has requested increased allocation of vaccines to Tamil Nadu,” said Minister Subramanian.





Noting that the allocation for July was 71 lakh doses, he added that the State had the capacity to administer about 2 crore doses a month.The Minister expressed hope that the supply of vaccines would get regularised from July 1, and all districts would get regular supply as soon as the State Vaccine Store receives supply.





Talking about the preparedness for the third wave, he said one lakh beds and 9,000 MT medical oxygen were kept ready. Also, 7,000 beds were available to treat mucormycosis. “There are 10,000 beds for children, and medication for them are in stock, as children are expected to be at a higher risk in the third wave,” Subramanian said.As the monsoon season has arrived, Health officials are working on desilting drains and initiating cleaning drives to prevent any outbreak of fever cases or other mosquito-borne diseases, he added.





No vaccination camp likely in city on Tuesday :





Corporation officials are unsure whether to conduct vaccination camps on Tuesday owing to the lack of vaccine doses. “On Monday, we sent around 5,000 doses to the centres. We do not have vaccines for Tuesday,” an official said.





However, the official said that the DPH has assured fresh stock from the central government by Monday night.





“Even if the stocks reach the city by midnight, we can distribute them to the centres and continue vaccination. However, this is unsure. Also, there would be no online registration for Tuesday as we are unsure about the vaccination,” the official added