‘Monitor workplaces to prevent outbreak’

The officials have also been instructed to ensure the vaccination of vulnerable groups. Adherence to Standard Operating Procedure at industries and services establishments need to be monitored and enforced through TN Public Health Act, 1939, by appointing an Area Health Inspector, Block Health Supervisor and technical healthcare workers, said the instruction by Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.





The surveillance needs to be done every week, and symptomatic staff members should be identified and sampling, isolation, contact tracing and disinfection need to be done.





Health inspectors or sanitary inspectors should submit a report on the action taken. The vaccine coverage at workplaces should be 100 percent, it added. For workers coming from outside, special transportation facility should be arranged without depending on public transport, and vehicles should carry only 30-40 per cent of capacity.





Medical insurance is mandatory for workers. The standard operating procedure insists that large gatherings or meetings of 10 or more persons should be discouraged and that at least six feet distance should be ensured while seating in job sites and at gatherings, meetings and training sessions. Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said workplaces need to adhere to protocols to ensure that there were no outbreaks, which was a concern earlier this year.