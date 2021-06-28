State is planning for more satellite towns- Minister

Chennai :

“Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed to setup more satellite towns across the state and study has commenced to identify places for setting up satellite towns. Satellite towns will be designed as a model towns to attract public. The satellite towns will have all facilities like schools, commercial complexes and so on. Anna Nagar is one such model town”, said Minister, while addressing the media, in Secretariat.





He also said that though rules are clear that the area obtained for houses should not be used for any other purposes the rules will be adhered strictly and rules such as width of the road, Open Space Reservation (OSR) area, school zone and so on will be followed to ensure that the satellite towns remain as model towns.





Though several places have been recommended more intense study will be carried out to identify appropriate locations for setting up of satellite towns. Similarly, state government is also in the process of setting up auto towns across the state, said Minister.





Speaking about Koyambedu market, Minister said that state government is planning to implement a mega project in Koyambedu market but before implementing the project the problems of traders have to be addressed. “I have planned to visit Koyambedu market on Tuesday to listen and address the grievances of traders. I will also visit Koyambedu bus stand and will address the pending issues”, said Muthusamy.





Minister further said that state government is clear that though some buildings were constructed by violating the rules and regulations no buildings in the future will be constructed by violating the rules. Action will be taken on the buildings which were constructed by violating the rules based on the court direction but Chief Minister has instructed that action should not be based on vengeance.