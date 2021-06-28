Fitness Centers received only 5pc clients on the first day

Chennai :

Following a gradual decrease in the number of COVID cases and the relaxation of curbs by the state government, gyms and yoga centers reopened on Monday with 50 per cent occupancy. However, the fitness centers received only 5 per cent of clients on the first day. They said that many unprofessional trainers are taking online training sessions which has affected their business.





Surendar P, owner of Flames fitness Center at Nungambakkam said that before the lockdown imposed the gym used to receive at least 30 clients daily. “Since many are taking online classes from unprofessional trainers or working out by watching YouTube videos; only 5 per cent of our regular clients visited the gym for workouts on the first day. Though the COVID cases have reduced, people are still scared to come to the gym and workout, as already fear of the third wave has started among them.” “Meanwhile, a lot of people are scared to do physical exercises as health experts advised COVID recovery patients not to do any physical exercise which would damage their lungs or might develop respiratory issues, though there is no proof, it affects our business in this pandemic” added Surendar.





Though gyms were closed for almost two months, the gym owners claim that they received an electricity bill above Rs 60,000 and some were asked to pay the amount paid last year which is almost Rs 30,000. As the fitness centers have just reopened from Monday, they are forced to pay off their bills within a week or else electricity will be suspended.





“On the first day after the lockdown, the gym received less than 10 clients, but it is expected more people would come from July 1. Usually, people will enroll in their membership only at beginning of the month. By that time, we will have some time for gym maintenance, as equipment has got rusted, and have to spend at least more than Rs 50,000 to replace them,” said Sathish R, who owns S Fitness and Crossfit Studio at Velachery.





Meanwhile, the yoga centers in the city are taking online classes for the past two months. So, they have decided to reopen only from July 1, and many people have enquired and enrolled to join.