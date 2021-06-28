Several vaccination centers remain closed due to short supply of vaccines on Monday

Chennai :

There is an estimated four lakh daily vaccination being done for past many days in Tamil Nadu and there is a scope for more number of daily vaccinations if the supply is regular. Currently, about 2.07 lakh vaccines available in Tamil Nadu and a total of 1,41,50,249 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State as on Sunday.





"The highest of 4.32 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on a single day and at least 7-8 lakh people can be easily vaccinated in the State on a daily basis. Thus, Chief Minister M K Stalin has requested for an increased allocation of vaccines to Tamil Nadu," said health minister Ma Subramanian.





For the month of July, a total of 71 lakh vaccine doses are allocated and we are capable of administering about 2 crores vaccines on a daily basis, he added. Health Minister said that the supply of vaccines is expected to get regularised from July 1 and all the districts will get expected regular supply as soon as it received by the State Vaccine Store.





Talking about the preparedness for the third wave, a total of one lakh beds are ready and 9,000 MT oxygen is ready to use and 7,000 beds to treat cases of black fungus are available. "There are 10,000 beds especially for children and medications for the same are in stock as children are expected to be at a higher risk in the third wave," said health minister.





As the monsoon season has arrived, state health department officials are working on desilting of drains and cleanliness drive to prevent any outbreak of fever cases or other mosquito borne diseases, he added.