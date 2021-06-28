Arputhammal thanks CM for extending parole for Perarivalan

Chennai :

“I thank Chief Minister for extending the parole for Arivu (Perarivalan) to enable him to continue the medical treatment provided to him”, said Arputhammal, in a tweet.





After DMK came to power, Arputhammal placed demands to Stalin to release her son Perarivalan on parole after doctors in the prison recommended medical treatment for Perarivalan at his home. Considering the demands of Arputhammal, Stalin issued direct orders granting one month parole for Perarivalan and also wrote a letter to President Ramnath Kovind to take immediate steps to release Rajiv convicts.





Meanwhile, towards the end of the parole period, Arputhammal met Stalin, on June 16 at Secretariat, and demanded him to extend the parole. Considering her demands state government issued orders to extend the parole for Perarivalan by another 30 days.