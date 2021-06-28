Admissions in universities and colleges will start only after July 31: Ponmudi

Chennai :

Minister's statement came against the backdrop of several complaints that private universities and self-financing colleges were indulged in admitting the students in advance.





"The mark sheets for both CBSE and State Board Class XII students will be distributed from July 31 and therefore, we have instructed all the government, government-aided and private universities and colleges to begin admission from August 1", he added.





Stating that allocating marks for the State Board Class XII students have already started, he said "the work will be completed soon to distribute the mark sheets even before July 31".





Pointing out that the Class XII students, who were not satisfied with the marks allocated, could appear for exams, which would be conducted later, the minister said "those students could join only after they get their mark sheets and the admissions, which would start after July 31, will not wait for them".





Stating that the new admissions to the colleges for the first-year students will be purely based on marks, Ponmudi said "even for engineering courses, the rank list will be prepared based on the marks secured by the students in Class XII".





He also pointed out that the polytechnic admissions have already started across the State for the students since enrollment for diploma courses was based on the marks secured in the ninth standard.





The minister said that all the scholarships meant for the students will continue after the admissions in the colleges. To a question, Ponmudi said works were on to appoint vacant vice-chancellor posts in various universities including Anna University. "The government would take steps that the new vice-chancellors will be from our State", he added.





To a question on the University of Madras' move to cancel M.Phil courses was in line with the New Education Policy (NEP), the minister said "it is nothing to do with NEP. It was a usual process. Many universities have cancelled M Phil courses earlier". EoM