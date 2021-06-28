Jumbo Baahubali evades officials trying to radio collar it

Coimbatore :

Multiple teams of the Forest Department were on their toes on Sunday to dart the animal with sedatives and fix a radio collar to track its movements. Three kumkis, Kaleem, 56, Mariappan, 38 and Venkatesh, 33, from Anamalai Tiger Reserve have also been assisting the department in their efforts. The elephant, which was frequenting Mettupalayam over the last one year, had restrained itself inside the forest for the last three days after efforts were taken to radio collar it.





“It is very sensitive and the presence of kumkis has forced the animal to stay inside the jungle,” said an official. After a night long search, the staff spotted Baahubali at Vedar Colony in nearby Sirumugai Range early on Sunday. When a team of expert veterinarians rushed to the spot to administer sedation, the elephant however retreated into the deep forest. It didn’t come out again ending a desperate wait till evening. Then the operations had to be suspended due to impending darkness. D Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore said that Baahubali could not be sedated as it remained in undulated terrain in the Sirumugai area. “It could be darted only if it comes to an even surface which could be suitable for fixing the radio collar. The Forest Department is likely to resume the operations on Monday.