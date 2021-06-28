Weavers await GI tag for ‘Chediputta’ saris to revive sales hit by lockdown

Madurai :

Now, many of them are looking forward to the ‘Geographical Indication’ tag for this traditional handloom product to sustain in the market, sources said. K Kannan, Manager, Anna Weavers Cooperative Society, Vellanguli, Ambasamudram taluk, said this unique handloom weaving skill almost looks like to be in its last generation since the majority of weavers are in the age group of 50 and above. Despite the advent of modern machinery, it could not take over and modify this traditional handloom sector, which remains in existence since 1965. It would be a tough challenge for new entrants to adorn with designs in these custom tailored saris. T he only available ‘Chediputta sari’ weaving is in Tirunelveli and is so well known locally and has spurred its own cottage industry. Hence, many experienced age old persons have been engaged in several families at Vellanguli village and Pudukudi and Krukurichi villages of Cheranmahadevi taluk in this specialised weaving technique, he told DT Next on Sunday. For weaving, he said fabrics from Madurai, where twisting of thread and dyeing are done and art silk from Salem would be procured. “It takes two days for weaving a sari and a weaver could earn Rs 3,500 for making 9 saris,” he said. Normally, the most preferred market for this type of sari is tourism centres especially in Madurai and Kanniyakumari and its clientele is spread across Gujarat, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. ‘Chediputtas’ are hundred per cent hand woven, soft and weightless saris in 25 different hues and are reasonably priced at Rs 700 to Rs 800 apiece. Apart from tourism destinations, this sari variety achieved good sales in government organised expos.





The weavers enjoyed a good market until two years ago. But, due to lockdown, access to tourism spots is restricted and no exhibition is scheduled. It has resulted in piling up stocks of nearly 9,000 saris in the weaving societies. “Once, this handloom product gets GI tag, ‘Chediputta’ will make its presence felt on the global map as it could open up new avenues for export trade. Nearly 25 years ago, exports of this sari variety flourished as shipments were made to Sri Lanka, but owing to ethnic conflict, the market dwindled,” Kannan added. With 35 years of experience, Subramanian (55), another weaver from Vellanguli, said the ‘Chediputta’ weaving originated from the Sourashtra community, who settled from Gujarat in various places of South Tamil Nadu.





The Patnulkarars are described as “a caste of weavers found in all TN districts, but mainly in Madurai, which is considered their cultural headquarters.” P Sanjai Gandhi, Nodal Officer, Geographical Indication Registered Products, Tamil Nadu, said five weavers’ cooperative societies from Tirunelveli district applied for GI tag grant recently with all its unique features. So far, 25 products were successfully granted with GI and 10 new products have been applied for availing this prestigious status.