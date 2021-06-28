Omni buses to start operations from July 1

Chennai :

As many as 4,000 omni bus services have been stopped in the state due to the ban on public transport owing to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Thousands of people, including drivers, assistants and office workers who depend on the omni buses operation for their livelihood, have lost their jobs. Now that the curfew has been relaxed, omni buses are being prepared to run following the guidelines of the TN government to areas less affected by the virus.





When asked about this, the general secretary of All Omni Bus Owners’ Association A Anbalagan said, “Omni buses are not operated in Tamil Nadu due to the coronavirus curfew. Thus, we have suffered a huge loss. Therefore, we continue to insist on calculating the curfew period and exempting the road tax for six months.” In the meantime, he said that bus owners are preparing to resume services to places where the state government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions. “Although a few will be running omni buses from Sunday, we are going to run the buses only after July 1 to cater to the needs of the passengers,” he said.