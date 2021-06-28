2 more women die in poison pills for COVID test plot, farmer, relative held

Coimbatore :

In a further shocking turn of events, police inquiries revealed that the murder was executed by Kalyanasundaram, 43, a farmer from Ammapalayam following a quarrel over returning Rs 15 lakh borrowed by him to the victim’s family. His murder plan was accomplished by his relative C Sabari, 20, a college student from MPN Colony, who disguised as an official of the health department and prescribed the poisonous tablets for a COVID-19 test.





In a cleverly planned and executed murder, Sabari, under the behest of Kalyanasundaram visited the house of Karuppannagoundar, 75, at KG Valasu Perumal Malai in Chennimalai on Saturday and gave the tablets and asked them to swallow as required before testing them for the infection. Believing him to be from the health department, Karuppannagoundar, 75, his wife Mallika, 58, daughter Deepa, 30 and their domestic help Kuppammal, 65, took the tablets. The youth then checked their mouths with an instrument and informed them to be free from COVID-19 and left the spot. In a short while, all the four persons fainted and they were rushed to Erode Government Hospital. While Mallika died on the way to hospital, both Karuppannagoundar and his daughter were referred to a private hospital in Coimbatore after their situation began to worsen.





Despite treatment, both Kuppammal and Deepa succumbed without responding to treatment on Sunday, while Karuppannagoundar is battling for life in a critical condition. After preliminary inquiries, the needle of suspicion for police turned on Kalyanasundaram as he avoided taking the poisonous tablets, even though he was there, when the fake health department staff visited the victim’s house. Inquiries with him revealed that Kalayanasundaram, who had taken the farm land belonging to Karuppannagoundar on lease, had also owed him Rs 15 lakh. A quarrel broke out between him and Karuppannagoundar over the issue recently, when the latter demanded his money back. Hence, he hatched a plan with his relative Sabari to murder the entire family. Police have arrested the duo and further inquiries are on.