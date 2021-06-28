Deaths fall below 100-mark

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu recorded 5,127 new cases on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 24,65,874. The districts with highest number of new cases were all in the western region, with Coimbatore reporting 649 new cases, while Erode added 530, Salem 343 and Tirupur 316. Chennai recorded 308 cases. The State notified 91 deaths on Sunday, including 19 who did not have any comorbidities.





Chennai reported the highest of nine fatalities, followed by Tiruchy and Coimbatore with seven each, and six in Tirupur. The toll now stands at 32,290. The Health Department bulletin said 7,159 persons recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 23,90,783. Currently, there are 42,801 active cases in the State. In the last 24 hours, 1,63,817 persons were tested for COVID, it added. Meanwhile, Department of Laboratory Services, Vijaya Medical and Educational Trust, Chennai, and Magnum Imaging Diagnostics, Tiruchy, were temporarily barred from testing samples due to NABL accreditation suspension.