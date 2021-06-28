Portal to monitor properties of urban local bodies launched

Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Saturday launched an online portal to keep track of the properties owned by the urban local bodies in the State.
Chennai: The portal would help monitor the properties in 14 city Corporations and 121 municipalities, said a statement. “During the first phase, properties owned by Tiruchy Corporation will be uploaded to the website. Properties of other urban local bodies will be uploaded in a month. The public can see the details of such properties using the web portal,” the statement said. During another meeting, Minister Nehru instructed officials to implement underground sewage systems in local bodies where the population is more than 50,000. “Sewer connections should be given to the houses located in the areas where underground sewage systems are in place,” he added.
