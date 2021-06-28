ATM heist: Seven more suspects still at large

Chennai :

Investigation revealed that it is the same gang that carried out the loot in three ATMs in Krishnagiri district, and one ATM each at Vellore, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram districts, said police. The second accused Virendra Rawat (23), who was secured on Saturday, was brought to the city on Sunday by flight and will be remanded in judicial custody. Investigation revealed that first accused Amir Harsh, who was already arrested, was related to Virendra Rawat, and the duo was behind half of 15 thefts reported in the city. The duo reached the city on a flight and stayed at a hotel in Arumbakkam. They carried out the loot after hiring a two-wheeler through a mobile phone application, said police. However, the police did not elaborate on whether the accounts they used to withdraw the cash were frozen and how they carried the cash home, citing that the investigation is not complete.



