New head for TN police: Sr officials leave for Delhi

A team of Tamil Nadu officers headed by State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, has left for Delhi by air on Sunday evening to take part in the process of finalising the name of IPS officer, who is going to be the head of the police force following the retirement of JK Tripathy.

Representative Image Chennai : Along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary SK Prabakar and JK Tripathy are also scheduled to take part in the meeting with the Home ministry and UPSC officials to decide on three probable names of the next chief for the TN police force. According to the Tamil Nadu Police Establishment Act, the State government can select anyone from the final list provided by the UPSC. “As per seniority, director generals of police, C Sylendra Babu, Karan Singha, Sanjay Arora, Sunil Kumar Singh and P Kandaswamy, are in the list,” a senior officer disclosed.