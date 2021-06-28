Two DRDA officials face DVAC probe for swindling govt funds

Chennai :

The accused official V Murugan, assistant executive engineer; assistant engineer C Kathiresan; and contractor Mariyappan allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with an intention to misappropriate the funds allotted under ‘Tamil Nadu Rural Road Improvement Scheme’ for strengthening Pollalpalli lo Sennelgudi Road. Accordingly, Kalhiresan created fabricated records and jacked up measurements on the work in the records.





Murugan dishonestly accepted the jacked-up measurements without verifying the same. Thus the two officers knowingly prepared forged work completion report and dishonestly using misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 11.61 lakh, the DVAC document said. Mariyappan had committed prima facie cognisable offence by not executing the work as per the administrative sanction, estimated and thereby dishonesty misappropriated allotted fund. The DVAC has registered a case under various sections of the IPC for cheating and criminal conspiracy, besides the provision in the Prevention of Corruption Act.