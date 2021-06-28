Vaccine drive picks up, 71 L shots allotted for July

Chennai :

The department is hopeful of a further spike in daily vaccination numbers in the coming days. With close to four lakh people being vaccinated on a daily basis last week at 2,800 vaccination sites, the numbers dipped slightly on Sunday as 89,402 people were vaccinated across the State at 1,467 sites. While 25,788 people in the 45-60 age group were vaccinated, at least 8,955 people above 60 years got the shot. As many as 930 frontline workers and 187 healthcare workers were also vaccinated.





So far, 1,41,50,249 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State. As of last week, the State achieved 96 per cent of vaccination against supply. The highest, about 24 lakh people, were vaccinated in Chennai, followed by Coimbatore, 8 lakh. Chennai had received more than 25.5 lakh vaccines so far while Coimbatore, 8.8 lakh. The highest percentage of vaccination against supply was in Kovilpatti and Tenkasi at 105 per cent, while the lowest was in Ranipet (82 per cent).





“We have vaccinated more than four lakh people on a single day and if the supply is increased, we can vaccinate double the number. The supply for July has been increased and it is about 71 lakh. We have received positive response from the Centre after the vaccination drive has picked up in the State,” said Dr TS Selvavinayagam director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.