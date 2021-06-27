TNCC strikes chord with BJP on jaihind issue

Chennai :

The official Twitter handle of the state Congress unit has posted the seven-second video with the hashtag #proudtosayjaihind. The slogan became a political talking point in the state of late after KMDK MLA Eswaran, speaking on the motion to thank the Governor for his address in the State Assembly, took pride in the Governor’s address not concluding with the Jaihind slogan in the DMK regime.





Eswaran dubbed it as a welcome change compared to the previous AIADMK regime. His innocuous statement did not go unnoticed, thanks to BJP leaders Vanathi Srinivasan and former IPS officer K Annamalai who criticised the ruling DMK for not including the slogan in the Governor’s address. Understandably, the right wing constituency targeted Chief Minister M K Stalin led DMK for the slogan or the lack of mention of it.





Surprisingly, TNCC’s Twitter post in agreement with the BJP has enthused Congressmen who thanked the state party leadership for considering national welfare more important than alliance. A Congress spokesman, who is a regular onTV talk shows, did not hold back when he shared the video of the MLA and said, “A symbol of shame of Kongu region.” Asking his party workers to trend the post, the TNCC spokesman also tagged the official twitter handles of DMK, its president M K Stalin and the state CPIM unit in the tweet.











