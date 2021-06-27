Several districts may receive heavy rain in next two days

Chennai :

“Due to heat convection, heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm is likely to occur at isolated places over Vellore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, The Nilgiris and Erode districts for the next two days. Meanwhile, light rain is likely to occur at a few places over rest of Tamil Nadu,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC. “As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at few places,” he added.





The official said that fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea due to strong winds in the area, which may blow at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph and occasionally at 60 kmph. The maximum temperatures in the city increased on Saturday, with the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recording 37.7 degree Celsius and 37.2 degree Celsius respectively. The minimum temperatures were 29.2 degree Celsius and 28.5 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.