3rd judge appointed to hear assets case against ex-minister

Justice M Nirmal Kumar of Madras High Court will hear assets case against former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthira Bhalaji to render majority judgment in the case.
Chennai: He has been nominated as the third judge by Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee. Justice Kumar will commence hearing the case from July 22. Originally, division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan (since retired) and R Hemalatha had on March 4 this year delivered a split verdict in the case. When the matter was listed for Friday, Bhalaji’s senior counsel explained the case to Justice Nirmal Kumar and various interim orders passed by the bench in past. Finally, the judge decided to begin hearing the case in detail from July 22.
