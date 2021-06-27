Secular forces must unite against BJP regime: Alagiri

Chennai :

Criticising steep fuel price hike and COVID vaccination strategy of union government, Alagiri said political parties believing in democracy, social justice and secularism should unite to teach a lesson and devise protest strategies against anti-people BJP regime. Remarking that the flawed vaccine policy of the BJP regime has failed to protect people from COVID infection and people were living in the grip of fear, the TNCC chief said that there was no chance of vaccinating all Indians before the ensuing December and experts predict that the country would achieve the vaccination target only in 2024.





Noting that between 80 lakh to one crore people must be vaccinated daily to meet the December 2021 deadline, Alagiri said the BJP led union government has not taken any initiative to augment vaccine production to achieve the target. Drawing the people’s attention to the steep upward revision of fuel price and unemployment rate hitting a 45-year high, the state Congress chief said that any government concerned about public welfare would not launch such an assault on its people who are already living in distress. He also added that the livelihood of people was greatly affected by the spike in inflation and skyrocketing fuel prices.