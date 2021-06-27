Rs 10 lakh relief given to kin of police assault victim in Salem

Coimbatore :

A Murugesan, a farmer from Edayapatti died after he was hit mercilessly in the middle of road by Special Sub Inspector Periasamy on 22 June at Pappanaickenpatti check post following a quarrel. He was returning in a two-wheeler along with his three friends when the incident happened. The farmer succumbed to injuries at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, a day after the incident.





After the video of the assault incident went viral, the police registered a case of murder against the cop and also placed him suspension. The incident triggered a shock as it comes a year after a father and son duo was tortured to death by police in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district. Meanwhile, the District Collector visited the house of the victim and handed over the cheque to the deceased farmer’s wife Annakili following the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Collector also consoled the grieving family members and assured to extend further support to the extent possible within the legal limitations.