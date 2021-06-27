Genetic analysis on ambergris, need of the hour

Madurai :

In recent days, there’s been much talk of ambergris, the intestinal secretion of sperm whales, which are listed as endangered marine species protected under Schedule–I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, according to Shekhar Kumar Niraj, Special Secretary, (Forests) Environment and Forest Departmeant, Tamil Nadu. More investigations and analysis of biological specimens should be done on ambergris, a rare substance highly valued for several years as an ingredient in perfume. The sperm whale is one of the migratory species commonly found in oceanic waters in the Atlantic sea, but it’s a rare phenomenon in the Indian Ocean, where only about four to five such species are found, Niraj told DT Next on Saturday.





Few days ago while conducting vehicle checks, about two kilos of ambergris was seized from six persons near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district after they were arrested in smuggling racket and the Tiruchendur police have handed over the case to the Forest Department, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar said. It seems an organised crime and as part of investigation, the seized ambergris would be sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad for testing.





A year ago, around five kilos of ambergris found ashore in Cuddalore was handed over by the Fisheries to the Forest Department, sources from the Department said. Several years ago, ambergris had a thriving black-market, but owing to stringent measures and awareness among coastal community, such illegal acts have come down, sources said. VK Venkataramani, former Dean, Fisheries and Research Institute (FCRI), Thoothukudi, when contacted, said, “sperm whale, scientifically known as ‘Physeter catadon’ is toothed whale species, and ambergris becomes highly sought after and used to prolong the scent of perfume.





Over most of period from early 18th century until late 20th century, the sperm whale was hunted to obtain spermaceti and other products such as sperm oil and ambergris, which is known as ‘floating gold’ and ‘treasure of sea’”. “Ambergris appears either dull grey or black in colour and changes occur because of oxidation. The sperm whale feeds mainly on cuttlefish, mantle bones and squids and its intestine becomes rough. To lubricate and soften its intestine, it tends to vomit so as to avoid infection and ambergris, which is less dense than water floats on sea,” he said. “In the early Arab civilisation, ambergris was also used as an aphrodisiac.” P Velayutham, ex-Professor, FCRI, said apart from Atlantic Ocean, ambergris is also found in SAfrica, Brazil, Maldives, China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand.