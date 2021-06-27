State government forms panel to revive tourism

Chennai :

A government order released in this regard said that the commissioner of tourism as stated that a committee may be formed to come up with the revival plan for the tourism sector and suggest COVID standard operating procedures for the tourists in Tamil Nadu. It also furnished a list of officials and non-officials to be included in the committee and its composition. The government after careful examination have accepted the proposal of the director of tourism.





The committee will have a total of 16 members which will be led by the director of tourism as its chairman. The directors, commissioners, regional directors of archaeology, museum, Public Health, Hindu religious and endowments, department of art and culture and Museum will be the members in the board. Former Chennai corporation health officer Dr P Kuganantham who is also an advisory member on Corona prevention, Chairman of travel agents Association of India, K Pandian, chairman of Indian Association of tour operators, T Natarajan, president, Tamil Nadu Travel Mart, S Sundar, honorary secretary South Indian Hotels and Restaurants Association, VKT Balan, Tamil Nadu tour travel and hospitality association, P Sridharan, head of FICCI TN state council, S Kannan, director and head, CII TN council and Dr Ajith, south India Mice association will be the other non-official members of the committee, the government order issued by tourism and HR CE secretary B Chandramohan said.