Bank a/c frozen for crop loan, farmer unable to pay med charges dies of mental agony

Coimbatore :

The deceased R Kanagaraj, 53 from Kullampalayam village died as he was unable to withdraw money from his savings account to meet his hospitalisation expenses for dialysis. The farmer, who owns around 2.5 acres, is survived by his wife and two daughters. As Kanagaraj underwent kidney transplant and had been on dialysis, his wife was taking care of the farmland. A few years ago, Kanagaraj’s father Rangasamy had taken a crop loan for Rs 75,000 from a nationalised bank in Kethanur. After his father passed away in 2017, Kanagaraj, who signed the surety for the loan, had defaulted on payment. Kanagaraj’s brother Shanmugam said that the bank refused to defreeze the bank account despite multiple demands by a few farmers led by members of Katchi Saarpatra Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam.





As the Kanagaraj’s health began to deteriorate, the farmers and relatives pooled in Rs 3 lakh for his treatment. However, the amount was still insufficient and he died of mental agony while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Coimbatore on Thursday. NSP Vetri, president, Katchi Saarpatra Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said that the farmer could not pay the instalment due to COVID-19 induced loss in farming and because of his poor health. “Kanagaraj was in depression as he could not withdraw money for treatment. The bank should provide a compensation of Rs 75 lakh to the kin of the deceased and action should be taken against the bank authorities,” he said. Lead District Manager of Tirupur, T Alexander said that the loan amount availed by the farmer had surpassed Rs 1.5 lakh along with interest. “The District Collector has summoned the bank manager for an enquiry after which action will be initiated,” he said.