State extends lockdown till July 5, buses permitted in 27 dists, more curbs eased in city

Chennai :

One of the key relaxations is opening up bus services with 50 per cent occupancy rate in 27 districts. The division of districts into three categories depending on number of COVID cases continues but even in the 11 districts where the caseload is still high, government has provided relaxations this time. For Chennai and neighbouring districts, the State government provided more relaxations with textiles and jewellery shops being permitted without air conditioners and with 50 per cent customers from 9 am to 7 pm. Shopping complexes and malls are also permitted from 9 am to 7 pm but only parcel service is permitted in restaurants inside shopping malls and movie theatres are still not permitted. All places of worship are now permitted by following the Standard Operating Procedures.





Sports practice sessions are permitted from 6 am to 9 pm and tournaments are permitted in the open area without allowing spectators. Similarly, gyms and yoga centres are permitted to function with 50 per cent people and without air conditioners, not just in the four districts but also in the 23 districts. Exhibitions and heritage centres maintained by the Archaeology Department are permitted from 10 am to 5 pm. Beaches across the state are opened for morning walks between 5 am and 9 am. In matchstick industries functioning across the state, 100 per cent employees are permitted. For marriages, only 50 people are permitted but the State has cancelled e-pass for persons travelling for marriages between type 2 and type 3 districts. However, for travelling for marriages between type 1 and type and type 3 districts, e-pass is required. E-pass is also mandatory for visiting The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri and Courtallam for emergency purposes.