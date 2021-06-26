5,755 new cases, 150 deaths in TN

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded 698 cases, while Erode had 597 and Chennai, 350. The test positivity rate in the city has come down to about 1 per cent, while the total average positivity rate in the State is about 3.4 per cent. As many as 150 more deaths were reported in the State, with the highest of 26 in Chennai, followed by 16 in Vellore and 13 in Tirupur. The total death toll in the State stands at 32,051.





After 8,132 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, the active cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu is currently at 47,318, with the highest of 6,721 active cases in Coimbatore. So far, a total of 23,75,963 people have been discharged from several hospitals across the State. A total of 1,68,406 more people were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.