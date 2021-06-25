PMK wants legislation for OBC reservation in national MBBS quota

Chennai :

Ramadoss demanded that the BJP-led Central government should not delay in providing reservations for Other Backward Classes.





The PMK leader, in a statement, said that it was not justifiable to deny reservations for OBCs under the all-India medical quota 35 years since it was implemented.





Claiming that the conditions laid out by the BJP government to provide reservation for the OBCs seems to be a delaying tactic even though they say that they were keen to implement it, he said he was sceptical due to the response of the Central government in a case pending in the Madras High Court.





"In a case that is pending in the Madras High Court regarding OBC reservation in the all India quota for MBBS admission, the Central government said that it was ready to provide reservation but the decision will be taken after the Supreme Court verdict in the Saloni Kumar case," he said, claiming that the Central government has no reason to wait for the Supreme Court judgment in the case or to provide a formal reply.





"The Madras High Court has provided clear guidelines stating that the all India quota OBC reservations can be provided based on Central reservations or reservation policies followed by the state. This observation of the Madras High Court had come on July 27, 2020."





He said that a five-member committee was formed and recommendations were filed on October 21 last year before the Union Health Secretary. The committee had said that it was possible to provide OBC reservations under All India Quota.





Ramadoss also said "The Madras High Court had said that there was no reason to not implement OBC reservation in the all India medical quota in a case filed by Anbumani Ramadoss and others. It said that there was no rule that the Supreme Court can pass a verdict on reservations. The Centre can decide by forming a committee and it can be implemented based on its recommendations."