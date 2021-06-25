UPSC to meet on June 28 to select panel for TN Police chief post

Chennai :

The names of seven DGP rank officers of the Tamil Nadu cadre drawn from the 1987 to 1989 IPS batches were already sent to the UPSC for shortlisting. However, the UPSC has directed the state government to send a revised list and according to senior officers with the police headquarters, a list of nine ADGP level officers of the 1990 and 1991 IPS batches was forwarded to the UPSC.





C. Sayilendra Babu of the 1987 batch is the senior-most IPS officer in the state followed by Karan Singha of the same batch. The third senior-most officer in Tamil Nadu cadre is Sanjay Arora of the 1988 batch who was posted as the Special DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





The UPSC will shortlist three to five names to be considered for the post of the state DGP. The concerned state government can choose one officer from the final list of three or five officers finalized by the UPSC.





The selection of the UPSC is based on certain procedures, including the Supreme Court guidelines in the Praksh Singh case as well as a minimum of 6 months of residual service to be considered for appointment as the state DGP.





Sources in the state police headquarters told IANS that the fresh list forwarded to the UPSC comprises Shankar Jiwal, A.K. Viswanathan, Abash Kumar, T.K. Ravichandran, Seema Agarwal of the 1990 batch, Amaresh Pujari, M. Ravi, K. Jayanth Murali and Karuna Sagar of the 1991 batch.





These officers have the qualifying service of 30 years in the Indian Police Service and are serving as DGP's and ADGP's in the state police.





According to the Tamil Nadu Police Establishment Act, the state government can insist on three to five names and the state government can select anyone from the final list provided by the UPSC.