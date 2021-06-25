Abolish NEET in TN, DMK MP tells panel

Chennai :

He also suggested the adoption of the method of normalisation of marks obtained in the qualifying examination which was already in place as per Tamil Nadu Act 3 of 2007. Pointing out that the experience of the past four years of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has shown that the exam has shattered the hopes and dreams of TN aspirants for medical and dental courses, particularly, students from the socially and economically backward classes.





“This ‘extra’ examination which students are compelled to face, other than the qualifying examination (Class 12 exams) has caused a huge financial burden to the students from socially and economically backward classes, besides mental agony and depression,” he said. Further on pointing out that under the guise of coaching for NEET, the coaching centres mint money from the students, the Rajya Sabha MP said: “NEET virtually has mandated the switching over of students to CBSE from State Board, thereby making State Board redundant for students who wish to pursue medicine and dental courses.” He also raised his opposition to NEET for it circumscribes the Constitutional power of the State to regulate admissions and is not an equitable method of selection, considering the social and economic diversity of the State. The other grounds raised included that NEET favoured the rich and elite and the CBSE stream of education. Based on all this, he sought an effective, equitable, alternate method, preserving the standards of education.