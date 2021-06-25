2nd wave claimed 4 cops who took both vax doses

Chennai :

On the other hand, four official succumbed despite taking both doses while seven others had taken one dose, the study added. That is, the incidence of COVID deaths among the police personnel who were administered zero, one and two doses were 1.17, 0.21 and 0.06 per 1,000 personnel respectively. The study added that the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing COVID deaths was 82 per cent among those with one dose and 95 per cent among the ones who have taken both the doses. The study was conducted to understand the effectiveness of COVID vaccine in preventing deaths among high risk groups in Tamil Nadu.





The authors, which include Anoop Jaiswal, a retired IPS officer from Tamil Nadu, claimed that the result of their analyses were consistent with the published studies showing vaccines’ effectiveness against severe disease. Between February 1 and May 14, 32,792 of the 1,17,524 police personnel working in Tamil Nadu received one dose, 67,673 received both doses while the 17,059 did not receive any, the study noted. The study concluded that the analysis indicated COVID vaccination, even with single dose, was effective in preventing deaths, stressing the necessity to increase coverage, regardless of the type of vaccines, to reduce mortality in current as well as future waves of the pandemic.