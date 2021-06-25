6,162 new infections, active cases dip below 50k in TN

Chennai :

The total number in the State stands at 24,49,577. With this decline, the numbers of active cases also dipped below 50,000- mark. There are 49,845 active cases in Tamil Nadu currently, including the highest number of 7,248 in Coimbatore, followed by 4,965 in Erode. A total of 23,67,831 people have recovered from the virus so far, after 9,046 discharges on Thursday.





On Thursday, 756 cases were reported in Coimbatore, followed by 641 in Erode. A total of 18 districts reported less than 100 cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 155 more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the death toll to 31,901. Of the deaths reported on Thursday, 28 deaths were reported in people who did not have any comorbidities. A total of 15 deaths each were reported in Chennai and Erode, followed by 10 in Coimbatore. A total of 1,67,268 people were tested in