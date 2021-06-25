Corpn launches website to book vaccination slot

Chennai :

To avoid long queues at vaccination centres, the public could log on to the website, gccvaccine.in, to book their slots by selecting their corporation zones and the centres. “Apart from the website, the people can also call on 044-4612 2300 and contact on 9499933544 through WhatsApp to book a slot. This will help avoid long waiting time and overcrowding at the vaccination centres,” an official release of the Greater Chennai Corporation said.





The website was created by the Chennai Innovation Hub which is working under the aegis of Chennai Smart City Ltd, to prevent long waiting time for the public at the city’s vaccination centre. “Both the website and the telephones could be used to book the slot alone. The details of the public would be gathered by the officials at the vaccination centre and entered on the Cowin website. Those who booked their slots should without fail to bring their identity card and mobile phone for OTP verification,” it said. In every vaccination centre, it said that only one-third of the vaccines allotted would be booked through the website and the telephone and the rest of the vaccines would be made available for those walking into the centres. The website launch was part of the drive to provide online services to the public.