Distribution of free textbooks begins on a bright note

Chennai :

A senior School Education Department official said the distribution was a little delayed this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. A detailed timetable has been prepared for the students who do not wish to rush to the schools to collect the books due to the pandemic situation, the official said. According to the schedule, a limited number of students were called every day and were given textbooks following all the standard operating procedures (SOP). “There is no shortage of textbooks, as it was supplied by the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation as per the headcount,” he added. However, more textbooks might be required this academic year because more new admissions were expected in both government and aided schools. “We will place order with the Corporation after the completion of new admission for this academic year,” he added.





Noting that the academic year has already started and that students would start preparing, including through Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the State-run educational TV channel, the officials said the distribution of textbooks was hence taken as a priority among the freebies meant for government school students. More than 60 lakh students from classes 1 to 12 are expected to benefit from the scheme. Other welfare materials, including uniforms, would be distributed to them based on the lockdown situation. “As part of the noon-meal scheme, dry rations, including eggs, were supplied to the students for the June quota. The noon-meal programme will resume once the schools reopen,” he added