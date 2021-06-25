Massive survey to introduce online classes for TN government students

Chennai :

Online classes were not held for government and aided school students in the 2020-21 academic year because many of them, especially those in the rural parts of the State, did not have smartphone or internet access. This year, however, it would be conducted for all students from classes 1 to 12, said a senior School Education Department official. All government and aided schools were instructed to find out how many of their students do not have smartphones or access to the internet. “A huge survey is being carried out by all the schools to get a detailed list of the students who are not in a position to participate in online classes due to this,” he added. The decision to undertake the survey came after complaints by teachers, who were asked to create WhatsApp groups to give assignments, that many of the students and their parents did not have smartphones.





The forms for the survey have already been distributed to all schools, the official, adding that they were directed to collect classwise details, including the total number of students, and those who have access to smartphones and television. “Every headmaster should instruct teaching staff to collect the details and fill the form, which would be submitted to the district education office. The Directorate of School Education would go through all the survey details and arrive at the finding,” he said. The school heads should make arrangements to ensure that the students without android phones and internet connection have the necessary equipment to participate in online class. Separate fund would be allocated for each district so that all the students would have the access to online classes, he said. “Even when schools are reopened once normalcy is restored, there would be a blend of physical and online classes,” the official said. The government would also ensure that all students have access to television so that they also would be able to watch Kalvi Educational Channel.