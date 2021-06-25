Governor’s address just trailer, not full picture, says CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said the Governor’s address was only the trailer and people who have read it know what self-respect, social justice and people’s welfare schemes the DMK regime intends to implement.
Chennai: Listing out the various schemes implemented by the 50-day-old DMK regime, especially separate agriculture budget, Uzhavar Sandhai revival, new satellite towns and priority for Tamils in PSUs in the state, Stalin, told the Assembly, “If you have disagreement with our old policies, tell us. Instead, if you say this and that is missing, it will not be fair. This government has the right to govern for five years. It is not possible to state all projects, policies and demands in the Governor’s address. The Governor’s address is a summary of the policy document for a year.”
